In-person instruction ends at UW Oshkosh Fond du Lac campus

FOND DU LAC — The University of Wisconsin decided to end in-person instruction at their UW Oshkosh at Fond du Lac and UW-Milwaukee at Washington County campuses.

Meanwhile, UW-Platteville Richland will be closed, according to an announcement from Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman on Tuesday.

The goal date to end in-person instruction at the two campuses is June 2024.

According to President Rothman in a statement, “It’s time for us to realign our branch campuses to current market realities and prepare for the future. The status quo is not sustainable. This decision is a response to an evolving student marketplace. Offering students an educational experience they deserve while working with local leaders to ensure it meets their expectations is key to our long-term success.”

This is a developing story.

