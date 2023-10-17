In-person instruction ends at UW Oshkosh Fond du Lac campus

FOND DU LAC — The University of Wisconsin decided to end in-person instruction at their UW Oshkosh at Fond du Lac and UW-Milwaukee at Washington County campuses.
Meanwhile, UW-Platteville Richland will be closed, according to an announcement from Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman on Tuesday.
The goal date to end in-person instruction at the two campuses is June 2024.
According to President Rothman in a statement, “It’s time for us to realign our branch campuses to current market realities and prepare for the future. The status quo is not sustainable. This decision is a response to an evolving student marketplace. Offering students an educational experience they deserve while working with local leaders to ensure it meets their expectations is key to our long-term success.”
Rothman recently informed chancellors of his decision.
The actions would leave 10 remaining branch campuses located in Barron County, Baraboo, Manitowoc,
Marinette, Marshfield, Menasha (Fox Cities), Rock County, Sheboygan, Waukesha, and Wausau.
Rothman charged the chancellors overseeing the 10 campuses to discuss future options with local county
governments that own the buildings in which classes are offered.
“We want to work with the counties to determine the best way for our universities to serve their
communities,” Rothman said. “This reassessment is designed to ensure facilities are used in ways that meet
community needs and provide long-term stability.”
He said those conversations will involve utilizing the existing campuses or other possible locations in a
range of ways, including offering four-year and graduate degree options, upskilling and reskilling
opportunities for the existing workforce, expanding dual enrollment, or opening ‘navigation centers’ for high
school and nontraditional students seeking guidance on their university journey. Rothman said retaining the
remaining branch campuses is an option that will be determined by community needs and the ability of the
Universities of Wisconsin to meet those needs.
Choices made by the vast majority of traditional and nontraditional students are driving the decision,
Rothman said, not cost savings.
“We are seeing freshman enrollment rising at most of our four-year campuses while enrollment at the twoyear campuses has been falling at a rapid rate for years,” Rothman said. “Moreover, online enrollment has
been trending up as well. The market is telling us that increasingly students are pursuing a degree at our
four-year campuses or online.”
Rothman added that the student experience is waning on some branch campuses because of the decline in
enrollment. Existing students attending the campuses where in-person learning will be no longer available
will be offered enrollment options at other universities.
Rothman told chancellors to embark on the negotiations promptly with the goal of cementing a clear
pathway by early spring 2024.
