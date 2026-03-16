FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — In downtown Fond du Lac, most businesses have closed up shop.

But for the few that remain to fight the storm, the battle has been wild to say the least, according to Sammi P. a bartender at Blue Line Tavern.

“Well it’s been really interesting," Sammi says. "Considering there is like the thunder and lightning going on out there, we had a couple of our guests come in and mention that. But I’m indoors so I didn’t really get to hear that.”

Sammi says getting in to work today was not ideal.

I drive like a golf cart for a car so it was a little slippery for me," Sammi says. "Especially with how low it is.”

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Downtown Fond du Lac businesses battle the weather as winter storms move through Wisconsin

Will Miranda works as a pastry chef at Bryanna's Bakery. He says they saw less customers than normal.

"Yeah, definitely, a lot less today, versus a regular Sunday," Miranda says. "An estimate of maybe 60 customers today, versus 300 on a good Sunday.”

He also says he is not looking forward to the drive home.

“Yes, I am a little nervous, I mean I could see through the door how nasty the storm was.”

At Wonder Play Café co-owner Tristin Holzmann says she wasn’t sure what to expect this morning.

"We were really questioning it," Holzmann says. "Katie, Tay, and I were texting this morning at like 5:00 a.m, What do we do? We have a small staff and they are younger females so we were a little worried about them driving in.”

While most businesses say they plan on closing up shop early in the afternoon tomorrow, others say they will wait to make a decision until tomorrow morning.

