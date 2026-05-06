GREEN LAKE (NBC 26) — Charlie Degroot has a commercial woodworking company in Fox Lake. But when he is not at his normal job he is diving and making YouTube videos on his FishStickah YouTube channel.

DeGroot got wind of a truck possibly on the bottom of Green Lake from fellow divers, and he, of course, had to check it out.

"I got on the coordinates and could see it on the Hummingbird HELIX Seven that it was down there and we dove it," DeGroot said."

He says that he thinks, based on the shape and other factors of the truck, that it has been there for a while.

"There is a registration sticker on there from 2009," DeGroot said. "So I would assume 2008 or 2009 is when it went through in the winter."

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Diver finds truck 140 feet deep at the bottom of Green Lake

But this was not DeGroot's first time in Green Lake. His skills were used to search for the missing kayaker Ryan Borgwardt in 2024, which garnered national attention.

"I think we had 26 hours underwater looking for that guy; he was not down there," Degroot said. "The cadaver dogs came out, and they were marking places."

Matt Vande Kolk is the chief deputy at the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office and says that people like Charlie are important in their work.

"Having that resource available and again that relationship with Charlie and other community members is just so valuable," Vande Kolk said. "That's how we are able as law enforcement to do the things that we do. It's not just us. We rely on lots of partners."

As for the truck, Chief Deputy Vande Kolk says their department is aware of it and does not believe there is any reason to suspect foul play.