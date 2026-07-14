FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Community leaders and members of the public made their voices heard as discussions continued ahead of next week's critical county board vote.

Among them was Eden resident Jim Hess, who thinks the county has an important decision ahead.

He hopes that the closure of the unit will allow the county to use those funds to better serve mental health needs.

"Closing the acute center is an opportunity for the county board to actually be conservative."

While Hess agrees these services are important, he argues there’s a better way forward.

"Why not get a better value for our dollars," Hess said. "That's what this is all about."

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Discussions continue as final vote on Fond du Lac County mental health unit nears

But for Jim's brother Joey Hess, the issue is personal.

He has used the acute unit himself and says keeping it open is vital for Fond du Lac County.

"I just want to make it clear that it would be foolish to cut that unit," Hess said. "It would be nonsense to cut that unit. Because people like me would simply stay on the street. I've been on the street for a month now."

Community member Sarah Razner said having a family member who was in acute unit showed it's value.

"When we thought we were going to lose her the acute unit saved her life," Razner said.

And she also says more time is needed to pursue and properly discuss options before the acute unit is gone for good.

"To get rid of such a resource in what feels like a rush and without sharing a plan feels like a slap in the face," Razner said.

While the health and human development committee was slated to vote, they opted to not bring a vote to the floor.

However, the county board will make the final decision on if the acute unit stays open or closes during their upcoming meeting on July 21st.

