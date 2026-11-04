Detectives excavate new sites in Bobby Jo Fritz case

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Detectives are excavating locations in southeast Fond du Lac County in connection with the investigation into the disappearance of Bobby Jo Fritz, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office shared a new update Wednesday in a case involving the boy who went missing 43 years ago. Robert "Bobby Jo" Fritz disappeared on May 14, 1983. He was last seen playing outside with his siblings between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.

In July, detectives recovered items of interest and potential evidence at the Campbellsport home where Bobby Jo lived at the time he went missing. Those items were sent to a lab, and results are pending, according to the sheriff's office.

However, deputies said detectives are now excavating additional sites in southeast Fond du Lac County that were identified as areas of interest in the investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information that may be relevant to the case to contact Detective Tyler Tikkanen at 920-929-3384.