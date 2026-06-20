FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Almost everywhere you go in northeast Wisconsin data centers are making headlines.

But that's not the case here in Fond du Lac where data centers don't seem to be a burning issue.

Lamont Pegues lives and Fond du Lac and says data centers could bring some positives.

"If data centers can help the community you know thrive, it would be good to have one in the area," Pegues said.

Daniel Nachtwey also lives in Fond du lac and says for him you also have to consider the negatives.

"I understand there are some disadvantages having them in the area with the high energy use," Nachtwey said.

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Data center moratoriums becoming an increasing trend in Wisconsin

This comes after Dodge county to the south recently passed an 18 month moratorium on data centers.

And to the north Winnebago county is currently exploring a 12 month moratorium on data centers.

Fond du lac county executive Sam Kaufman says when it comes to data centers in Fond du Lac county the answer is simple.

"No, there has not been a company that has reached out to any of our municipalities that I am aware of looking to place a data center in our county," Kaufman said.

While Kaufman says the county board has not had any discussions about a moratorium. The county would have a hard time intervening if a municipality wanted a data center.

"Fond du lac county does not have comprehensive zoning," Kaufman said. "So every municipality has its own laws. So if they wanted to go through and create an area for a data center they could do that within their zoning laws."

But Kaufman says even if a data center where to try and reach out he doesn't think it would be an option.

"I personally would not be supportive of a data center," Kaufman said. "I think the amount of land they would be taking up is land that could be used for housing opportunities instead."

