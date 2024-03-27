Dash cam video: No charges against deputy in Oct. shooting

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice released body and dash cam video Tuesday showing the gunfire exchange between a suspect and a Fond Du Lac County Sheriff's deputy in October.



The suspect, Kyle Massie, died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to state investigators

No charges were filed against the deputy involved

A Sheriff's K-9 named Iro was injured in the shooting but survived and is expected to return to work

Video shows the deputy performing a pit maneuver and the exchange of gunfire

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

We are at the house where an officer-involved shooting claimed a man's life and injured a sheriff's K-9 in October. We now have the dramatic dash cam video from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, and we'll show it to you now. We do warn you, that this video may be disturbing for some viewers.

The video shows Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Deputy Blaine Evans performing a pit maneuver on Kyle Massie, who's in the white car, according to the DOJ.

Massie was an assault suspect at the time.

As Evans approached, Massie allegedly pulled out a gun.

Evans fires, and Massie returns fire at Evans and his dog, Iro.

Iro was hit by three to five bullets but survived. Massie reversed the car back out of the garage — but died at the scene shortly after, according to state investigators.

Massie and Deputy Evans fired a total of 56 rounds at each other in the exchange.

On Monday, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said after an investigation, no charges will be filed against Evans.

"Kyle Massie was refusing to comply with his commands and then exiting with a long gun," Toney said. "Deputy Evans was privileged to use self-defense at that time because his beliefs were reasonable that Kyle Massie was attempting to get into a firing position on Deputy Evans."

After Massie died from what was later determined to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt said Deputy Evans and a fellow deputy took Iro to Blue Pearl Pet Hospital, where doctors performed surgery immediately.

"They were able to save him," Waldschmidt said. "They were able to get him stabilized, and he continues to remain alive that morning when many people did not think that was going to happen."

The sheriff says K-9 Iro has not been medically cleared yet but is going through training to return to work in the field.