Community thrift store run by 150 volunteers

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — With high consumer prices, Fond du Lac offers an affordable way to shop while giving back to a community cause.



Second Impressions Thrift Store hopes to offer the Fond du Lac community affordable shopping.

The thrift store employs the help of 150 volunteers.

They donate their profits back to the community.

Jill and Terry Reynolds have been married for 49 years, and they’ve worked together for just as long.

“He knows I'm the boss anyways,” Jill says.

Now retired, the couple volunteers at Second Impressions Thrift Store in Fond du Lac.

“We work really well together,” Terry says.

They’re just two of the 150 volunteers who keep the store running

“Having customers get so excited when they find something that they weren’t even looking for,” Ardis Weigand, a volunteer at Second Impressions, says.

The goal is to give Fond du Lac an affordable way to shop.

“It's very rewarding to see people who are able to buy, I mean, clothes for their kids, stuff for an apartment… and to be able to afford it because, like you sai,d it is expensive and some people just really can’t,” Shirley Rose, another volunteer, says.

They donate their profits to the Winnebago Lutheran Academy and other community causes.

“I recommend it to anyone looking for a volunteer opportunity,” Jill says.

You can find out more by visiting the store’s Facebook page or website.