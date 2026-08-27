City of Ripon receives $1.6 million grant to rebuild Pacific Street bridge

RIPON (NBC 26) — In Ripon, history is all over downtown. But with that unique history comes age.

City Administrator Adam Sonntag says the bridge on Pacific Street was rated a 2 out of 10 by engineers in terms of structural integrity.

"When reviewing that we realized that there were problems with the deteriorating condition of the bridge," Sonntag said.

He says the city then applied for a new local small structure improvement program from the state and recently received approval.

"Our 10% match is about $160,000 or so," Sonntag said. "And the state portion is about $1.6 million."

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City of Ripon receives $1.6 million dollar grant to rebuild Pacific Street bridge

Sonntag says they are aiming to start the project in 2028 or 2029, depending on how long it takes for logistics to take shape.

But Ripon isn't the only area in need of assistance.

According to Sonntag there are around 17,000 small bridges or structures in the state of Wisconsin. Roughly 10% of those structures are in severe or critical condition.

Laura Devine works at the AFK Foundry in Ripon, and has crossed the Pacific Street bridge daily for 12 years.

"Usually you just wait for one lane traffic," Devine said. "I'm not sure if you could fit two. But pretty much everyone just waits and takes turns."

Devine adds she is relieved that the city and state are stepping in to help address the problem.

"I'm very happy that you know the bridge itself is being fixed," Devine said.

Sonntag also says he hopes the state continues offering the grant in the coming years for the thousands of small structures and bridges that still need repair across Wisconsin.