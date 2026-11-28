PRINCETON (NBC 26) — In the small town of Princeton, the day after Thanksgiving is a festive one.

Multiple Christmas celebrations took over the town Friday, from the festival of trees to a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Then when the sun went down, the Christmas lights and parade made its way downtown.

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For a tight knit community like Princeton, this celebration is extra special.

"We don't have Walmarts we don't have big fancy stores," resident Otter Kaping said. "So its what can we do as a community to unite everybody and bring us together."

Kaping adds that the tradition really brings joy to their small town this time of year.

"You know everybody starts to hibernate at home," Kaping said. "And it helps bring people downtown to support our local economy and its just something fun to do."

Grace Mendez and her family have been driving up from Chicago for over a decade to celebrate the tradition.

"It's always fun to be out in the cold having hot chocolate and just laughing, and seeing the parade with all the lights," Mendez said.

Mendez says her favorite time of year is Christmas, but it's about the people that make it worth the drive.

"It's a small town," Mendez said. "With a lot of people we've gotten to know in 13 years. And its just fun to see people that you know and give them hugs, say hi and talk about what they are doing for the holidays."