Brewers fever hits Fond du Lac as Milwaukee goes to World Series for the first time since '82

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — In downtown Fond du Lac Milwaukee Brewers fans are soaking in the recent sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers in their quest for a long-coveted World Series trophy.

Mike Biddle is the owner of Mike's Memorabilia in downtown Fond du Lac and says Brewers gear is in very high demand right now.

"I just took orders today for like seven or eight jerseys right off the bat early on Saturday morning," Biddle said.

WATCH JACK PORTER'S FULL BROADCAST STORY HERE:

"Brewer fever" hits Fond du Lac as Milwaukee goes to World Series for the first time since '82

He stated while they have signed Brewers memorabilia for sale, it's truly uncharted territory for them.

"We haven't sold a lot of Brewers stuff in the past three years that we've been open," Biddle said. "Its mostly Packers stuff."

Regardless of past sales Biddle says he is happy to see a Brewers team finally live up to the hype.

Meanwhile at the local farmers market just blocks away lifelong Brewer fan Connor Lloyd says he and his father decided to make a move on tickets.

However, they won't be in Milwaukee.

"We decided to go buy some tickets if Cleveland ends up winning their series in the ALCS,"

Lloyd says he hopes Cleveland is able to pull through and that he will able to share a World Series game with his dad that they have waited decades to see.

"It's awesome man, it'll be a memory that my dad and I get to cherish forever," Llyod said.

Other Brewers fans say despite their shortcomings in past postseason appearances they are hopeful that this year is finally the year that the Brewers will win the World Series. Which has eluded them for so many years.

The World Series will begin on Friday, October 23. The Brewers will play either the Tampa Bay Rays or Cleveland Guardians.