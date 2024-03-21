Bond lowered for man charged in New Year's Eve hit-and-run

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A judge lowered the bond for a teen charged in a New Year's Eve hit-and-run. Jatziel Encarnacion made his latest appearance in Fond Du Lac County court on Thursday morning.



Video shows court hearing as Jatziel Encarnacion's attorney asks for a reduced bond

Police say Encarnacion had been drinking before he left a party on New Year's Eve

Police say 19-year-old Taya Grimes was dragged three miles by Encarnacion's car and died at the scene

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A judge lowers the bond for a teen charged in a New Year's Eve hit-and-run. I'm Pari Apostolakos reporting in Fond Du Lac, where Jatziel Encarnacion made his latest appearance in court.

At his arraignment Jatziel Encarnacion's attorney made the case for bond reduction.

"We do believe that he's not a danger to the community," Cassandra Van Gompel said in the court room.

Prosecutors have charged him with one count of hit and run causing great bodily harm.

Police say Encarnacion had been drinking before he left a party on New Year's Eve. They say two people were thrown from a car in a crash and Encarnacion, driving a separate car, hit them both.

Police say 19-year-old Taya Grimes was dragged three miles and died at the scene.

Encarnacion's family and friends filled the gallery at his hearing.

"He does have many family members here today including his father, brothers, sisters," Van Gompel said.

Van Gompel said Encarnacion has no previous criminal record and she told the judge the family could pay $10,000. The prosecution asked that bond remain at $250,000.

Judge Andrew Christenson agreed to reduce bond to $50,000.

We've reached out to Taya Grimes' family several times, but they haven't agreed to speak with us.

Encarnacion appears in court again for a status hearing March 29 at 8:45 a.m. In Fon Du Lac, Pari Apostolakos NBC 26.