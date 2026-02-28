Antigo woman charged in missing man's death appears in Waupaca County Court

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — The individual at the center of a missing person's case that officials now say was a homicide appeared in a Waupaca County courtroom Friday.

Thirty-one-year-old Desiree Osman had her bail set at $100,000.

She's accused of recklessly killing Jon Morgan in 2020 by providing him with drugs that investigators believe caused his death.

Prosecutors also claim that Osman hid Morgan's body, which has never been found.

In court, both parents, Michelle Zartner and Jon Morgan, were allowed to give statements before the judge.

"I know that my son is no longer alive, but since his body was dumped somewhere, Zartner said. "We have not been able to have a funeral or put him to rest."

"The defendant, in my personal opinion, is a domestic terrorist," Morgan said. "Not only has she terrorized myself, His mother, my family, her family, and basically the entire community for that matter, for almost seven years."

Morgan's father said Osman's arrest has caused a variety of emotions.

"It's mixed, it's nervous, it's happy, it's sad, it's all of the above, you know," Morgan said.

Meanwhile, authorities have not explained why it's taken six years to charge Osman, or whether they have any leads on where Morgan's body may be.

Desiree Osman is due back in Waupaca County Court on March 9th.