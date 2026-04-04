According to archaeologist Kurt Sampson the verdict on the possible mound in Horicon is out.

"Unfortunately we discovered that this was not a burial mound," Sampson said.

Sampson says thanks to local Horicon historian Carl Reinemann he was presented with documents from 1990 that show where a city sewer project occurred.

"This was an artificial mound that was built by fill from them placing sewer pipe in the ground at that location," Sampson said.

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Alleged Horicon burial mound mystery solved

Time passed and the sewer project was forgotten about, leaving room for local legends and rumors about the small mound next to the Kwik Trip in town.

"Once that mound was there and had been there for almost forty years now. People started to believe that they actually thought it was a mound," Sampson said.

Sampson stated that the location of the mound in Horicon led him to believe that it was indeed what the locals claimed it was.

"The fact that there are several other mounds within a couple block radius of our fake mound that are actual mounds that are preserved," Sampson said.

Sampson says he can never let potential burial mounds go unprotected.

"You know, as an archaeologist this is just part of our due diligence," Sampson said. "To make sure that we are protecting a prehistoric site if it was a prehistoric site."

According to a statement from professor Shannon Fie of Beloit College if it were in fact a mound there would certain protections.

"Wisconsin enacted laws to protect Native American burials in 1985," Fie said"

Sampson also says that while this was not a mound. It won't stop him from preserving Native American burial sites which are still to be discovered in the region.

