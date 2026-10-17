FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Domestic violence touches lives from coast to coast in the United States.

The CDC reports one in three women, and one in six men aged 18 and older have been a victim of severe physical violence by an intimate partner.

Last year alone in Wisconsin, 101 people were killed in domestic violence related incidents.

During this Domestic Violence Awareness Month, NBC 26 spoke to a survivor who has now become an advocate for others in Fond du Lac.

WATCH JACK PORTER'S FULL BROADCAST STORY HERE...

Advocates strive for understanding and compassion during domestic violence awareness month

Mora is an outreach case manager for solutions center in Fond du Lac.

He says there are signs you can pick up on, which could be small changes or large shifts in a person that is experiencing domestic violence.

"Pay attention to the red flags," Mora said. "If you see gaslighting, if you see jealousy, or people trying to control habits and behaviors... Things like that."

Mora said other indicators may be things that are unspoken, such as wearing unseasonable clothing to cover bruising or marks left by an abuser.

"Approach it with a caring, compassionate, paintient mindest," Mora said. "Be ready to talk to them about it and not say anything to anyone until they are ready."

However, he says if a person's life is in immediate danger you should contact local law enforcement to get them the help they need as soon as possible.

If you or someone you know is currently in a situation and need assistance the national domestic violence hotline is 800-799-7233.