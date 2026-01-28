A large donation of socks to a Fond du Lac hospital is providing warmth this winter

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Agnesian Healthcare Foundation received 6,000 pairs of Bomba socks for their health system in Fond du Lac and the surrounding area.

The socks will be used in hospice centers, cancer care services, emergency rooms and long term care facilities.

This is the third year that the foundation received socks for patients that are in need.

Deb Winterhack the Director of Development at the Agnesian Health Care Foundation says socks during this time of the year are very important.

"I know that a pair of socks seems like a simple thing," Winterhack said. "But from a dignity standpoint, everybody deserves to have warm feet."

The foundation says they were already running out of socks, but continued donations have allowed them to continue to serve the local community.

Missy Tate is a Clinic Administrator at SSM Health and says they go through the socks every year.

"We love having the opportunity to be able to help support our patients when they are in need," Tate said. "Its also wonderful to know we have this resource again to continue to provide for our patients."

If you are interested in donating to the foundation, go to https://www.givetossmhealth.org/

