45th annual Walleye Weekend kicks off summer

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The three-day fishing competition & festival takes the help of thousands of volunteers to put on each year.
- Fond du Lac's "Walleye Weekend" returns for its 45th year
- Festival organizers say it is the largest two-day event in the state
(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)
What started as just a walleye fishing competition has boomed into what organizers call a can't-miss event for the whole city.
Non-profit Fond du Lac festivals is putting on the 45th annual "Walleye Weekend" at Lakeside Park.
The fishing competition—still very much a key part of the festivities—also includes a softball tournament, a food row, dog dock diving, and much, much more.
Festival co-chairs Amber Bodart and JJ Raflik tell me while the festival is fun, the real impact is what it gives back to the community.
"The community supports it! I mean, fishing is a big part of our community, whether it's Mercury Marine or Grande Cheese...I mean fish and cheese, right?" laughs Bodart.
"Yeah, I was going to say community as well!" adds Raflik.
Festival organizers tell me the Walleye Weekend will run through Sunday afternoon and that it is free for all.