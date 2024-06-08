45th annual Walleye Weekend kicks off summer

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The three-day fishing competition & festival takes the help of thousands of volunteers to put on each year.



Fond du Lac's "Walleye Weekend" returns for its 45th year

Festival organizers say it is the largest two-day event in the state

What started as just a walleye fishing competition has boomed into what organizers call a can't-miss event for the whole city.

Non-profit Fond du Lac festivals is putting on the 45th annual "Walleye Weekend" at Lakeside Park.

The fishing competition—still very much a key part of the festivities—also includes a softball tournament, a food row, dog dock diving, and much, much more.

Festival co-chairs Amber Bodart and JJ Raflik tell me while the festival is fun, the real impact is what it gives back to the community.

"The community supports it! I mean, fishing is a big part of our community, whether it's Mercury Marine or Grande Cheese...I mean fish and cheese, right?" laughs Bodart.

"Yeah, I was going to say community as well!" adds Raflik.

Festival organizers tell me the Walleye Weekend will run through Sunday afternoon and that it is free for all.