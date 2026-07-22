CAMPBELLSPORT (NBC 26) — In Campbellsport a search warrant was executed by the Fond du Lac County Sheriffs office last Thursday on the property where Robert “Bobby Joe” Fritz lived.

Fritz was only five years old when he disappeared on May 14 1983.

During the search investigators found potential evidence related to the case and proceeded to start excavating the basement of where Fritz lived.

Neighbor Spencer Lavrenz who has lived there almost all of his life says seeing the activity around the disappearance brings back a lot of emotions to that summer in 1983.

"There was a lot of looking down the river everywhere, and there was just no trace of him anywhere."

WATCH JACK PORTER'S FULL BROADCAST STORY HERE...

43-year-old Campbellsport cold case receives renewed interest

After speaking with Spencer he was kind enough to let me onto his property to show the backyard where he says investigators were entering the property.

"Back here we have had like 24 hour surveillance of this property for the last week for sure," Lavrenz said. "Limiting anyone who would go into this house as they are doing inspections in the basement right now."

Lavrenz said that investigators spent a good amount of that time down in the basement.

"A lot of them went into the basement and brought out buckets of soil," Lavernz said. "And then they put them on a four wheeled cart here and they took it across behind the fire department."

He says that watching them remove dirt from the basement there was a large amount of soil that was unearthed.

"It was a lot," Lavernz said. "When I saw them bringing out buckets, it looked like 50 to 100 buckets of these five gallon pails."

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office declined to comment on any further details regarding the ongoing investigation.