18-year-old Campbellsport man dies in highway crash

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — An 18-year-old from Campbellsport died in a crash while riding a motorcycle on a Fond du Lac County Highway Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff's department.

In a news release, Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Brian Bednarek writes multiple 9-1-1 calls came in just before 4:00 p.m. about a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck at the intersection of County Highway V and Auburn-Ashford Drive in the town of Auburn.

First responders found the motorcycle rider, an 18-year-old man from Campbellsport, without a pulse. He died from his injuries at the scene of the crash. The pickup truck driver, a 32-year-old man from Campbellsport, was treated by paramedics at the scene and released by first responders.

Sgt. Bednarek writes the preliminary investigation finds the motorcycle, heading south on highway V, hit the pickup truck which was heading east from the stop sign at Auburn-Ashford Drive. The motorcycle went into a nearby ditch.

The highway is open after four hours of investigation and scene cleanup. The crash is still under investigation and names of those involved are not being released at this time, according to investigators.