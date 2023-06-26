We tried and reviewed some of the new food at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — Of course, Summerfest is about the music, but there are tons of food options too. Reporter James Groh tried and reviewed some of the new meals at the Big Gig. Here are his thoughts.

Swine Mac - Mac-A-Do’s

The first meal I tried was the Swine Mac from Mac-A-Do's. It consisted of mac and cheese with pulled pork, bbq sauce, pickles, and Fritos.

It was a delicious meal. I didn't think the pickles would work well with the entire meal; however, they blended quite nicely with the mac and cheese and pulled pork.

The Swine Mac was my favorite of the three meals I tried.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich - Nashville North

The second place I went was Nashville North for their Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich.

This is a standard no-frills hot chicken sandwich. It's just two buns, pickles, and fried chicken.

The heat sneaks up on you. At first, it's just a juicy chicken sandwich, but then you feel the heat. It's not unbearable, though. If you have a beverage to wash it all down, you shouldn't have too many issues. I didn't have any water, and the heat definitely lingered and got to me.

it's a solid and simple sandwich.

Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Cheese Steak - Cousins Subs

The last item I tried was the Cheetos Flamin' Hot Cheese Steak from Cousins Sub.

It's a big sandwich packed with meat. To be honest, I thought there could have been more Cheetos. I wanted more of a crunch.

That being said, the sandwich was still good. It tasted exactly like you'd expect - a Cousins Sub with Flamin' Hot Cheetos inside of it.

As I mentioned, it's a big sandwich, and it will fill you up.

