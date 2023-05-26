Summerfest debuts new foods for Summerfest 2023

MILWAUKEE — Organizers have revealed the new foods and drinkings debuting at Summerfest 2023.

They include some eye-catchers like Walking Nachos and Swine Mac, classics like the Johnsonville Sausage Sampler and the made-for-Instagram Frozen Chocolate Covered Cheesecake, among other foods and beverages.

The items were debuted during a gathering at the Summerfest grounds on May 24, 2023.



Cedar Crest Ice Cream – Ice Cream Flight

Charcoal Grill and Rotisserie - Oostburger

Cousins Subs – Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Cheese Steak, Cherry-Lime Shake

El Hefe Mexican Grill – Walking Nachos

*Ian’s Pizza – Mac & Cheese Pizza Slice, Smokey the Bandit Pizza Slice, Cheese Pizza Slice, Pepperoni Pizza Slice, 3-Pack Breadsticks with Ranch Dipping Sauce

*Johnsonville Summerville – Johnsonville Sausage Sampler, Summerville Nachos, Summerville Bratwurst

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria – Malnati Salad, Chocolate Obsession

*Mac-A-Do’s – Swine Mac

*Nashville North – Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Saz’s – Italian Beef and Giardiniera Stuffed Bites, “Stephanie” Fried Chicken Sandwich

Ultimate Confections – Frozen Chocolate Covered Cheesecake – Plain, Chocolate, Turtle, or Peanut Butter Dream

Summerfest is held June 22-24, June 29-July 1, July 6-8 2023. Summerfest press releases can be read at the end of this article.

Learn more about the foods on Summerfest's website.

View photos from the tasting:

