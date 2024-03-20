March Madness Mixtape: Coaches across the country share their favorite bands

March Madness is here!

Coaches around the country are having a little fun ahead of the tournament. They were asked who their favorite bands and "go-to" music artists are.

It's being called the "March Madness Mixtape."

In the south region, Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard is a fan of Luke Combs. Marquette's head coach Shaka Smart says his favorite is Tupac.

Smart told CBS sports his favorite Tupac songs are "Keep Ya Head Up," "Dear Mama," "Holla At Me," and "Picture Me Rollin.'"

