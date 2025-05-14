Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

NFL to release 2025 schedule tonight

NFL logo
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
NFL logo
NFL logo
Posted
and last updated

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The NFL is expected to release its entire 2025 schedule later today.

However, we have gotten a few sneak peaks of what to expect this season.

The big season opener will be played between the defending super bowl champions—the Philadelphia Eagles—and the Dallas Cowboys on September 4.

The Eagles will then travel to Green Bay for Monday Night Football on November 10.

That's after the birds knocked the Packers out of last season's playoffs in the wild card round.

Just before Christmas on December 20, the Green and Gold will travel to Chicago to play their rivals—the Chicago Bears.

Make sure to check back with NBC 26 later Wednesday at 7 p.m., and that entire list should be released.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!