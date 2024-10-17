V.P. Kamala Harris holding rally in "the shadow of Lambeau Field", campaign says

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Vice President Kamala Harris — the Democratic presidential nominee — will be holding a campaign rally in "the shadow of Lambeau Field" on Thursday, according to the Harris-Walz campaign.

Supporters say they're gathering at the Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon to see the vice president.

The White House says Harris' campaign in Green Bay will take place at 6:15 p.m. Her campaign says her visit to Green Bay will be the last of three trips as she criss-crosses Wisconsin for a series of rallies in one day.

The Harris-Walz campaign says the V.P. is starting her day in Milwaukee. There, she is visiting a business class at UW-Milwaukee and talking with students about what her campaign calls an "Opportunity Economy" that supports entrepreneurship and small business growth. Harris is pitching to expand the small business tax deduction from $5,000 to $50,000.

The V.P. will next head to La Crosse for a campaign rally at UW-La Crosse.

Harris will wrap up her trip in Green Bay in "the shadow of Lambeau Field."

"As Vice President Harris travels to Green Bay, the surrounding BOW counties – Brown, Outagamie, and Winnebago – represent a key opportunity as Trump’s extreme policies and dangerous rhetoric have moved voters towards Democrats in recent elections," the Harris-Walz campaign said. "Earlier this week, Gov. Tim Walz visited Green Bay – stopping at Lambeau Field, meeting with local tribal leaders on Indigenous People’s Day, and firing up a crowd of supporters."

In response to Harris' visits, the Republican Party of Wisconsin sent a statement to NBC 26, saying:

“Under President Donald J. Trump, the American dream was not merely a platitude or punchline but a promise to keep.



From Milwaukee to La Crosse, Wisconsinites saw their incomes rise while prices remained steady thanks to his leadership. All that ended when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took office.



For four years, while runaway inflation and skyrocketing rent were crushing Milwaukee, Harris bragged about Bidenomics and declared it a success. Now, she returns to Wisconsin expecting us to ignore what our bank statements and monthly budgets make clear: that we were better off four years ago under President Trump.



This November, it will be her failed record and delusional detachment from the harsh realities facing working families that cost Kamala Harris the presidency." WisGOP Chairman Brian Schimming

According to the Trump-Vance campaign's website, Ohio Sen. JD Vance — the Republican vice presidential nominee — will be delivering remarks Thursday in Pittsburgh, PA. Former President Donald Trump — the GOP presidential nominee — is returning to the campaign trail on Friday with a rally in Detroit, MI.