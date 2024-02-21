Two Omro mayoral candidates advance to general election

OMRO (NBC 26) — Voters in Omro selected two mayoral candidates to advance to the general election: incumbent Steve Jungwirth and challenger Suzette Davis-Rice.



Incumbent Steve Jungwirth will face off against challenger Suzette Davis-Rice in the general election on April 2nd.

Voters also said they want their tax dollars spent wisely.

Jungwirth received the majority of votes at 173; Davis-Rice came in second with 85 votes; and former correctional officer and city council member Jim Braasch won 57 votes.

In a town of only about 3,658, many voters said they know the candidates personally and are passionate about making their voice heard.

"A lot of times, I think elections get overlooked and the little things become the big things that affect you down the road,” voter and lifelong Omro resident Dan Kromm said.

All three candidates said they wanted to revitalize Main Street, and voters agree that’s a big issue.

"It’s cleaning up the old buildings... to me, they look kind of frumpy, " voter Alana Lenz said.

“You got somebody that has good values and that they can make sure [the money] doesn't get wasted,” voter Larry Wilfert said.

The race features varying levels of experience.

Jungwirth has been in office for four years, and before that, served on the city council for more than 20 years. He wants to continue his work in the city.

This is Davis-Rice's first time as a candidate, but she said she’s excited for the opportunity to bring a fresh perspective to the office.

The two finalists will square off in the general election on April 2.