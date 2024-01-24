Trump wins New Hampshire primary as rematch with Biden appears likely

Donald Trump has won the New Hampshire primary. He has swept the opening contests for the Republican presidential nomination and delivered a fresh setback to his GOP rivals. The magnitude of Trump’s victory is still coming into focus. But it’s clear his hold on the Republican Party hasn’t wavered despite the multiple criminal cases he is facing. The results are disappointing for former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, the last major challenger in the race, who hoped to emerge as Trump’s chief rival. Haley had intensified her criticism of the former president, questioning his mental acuity and pitching herself as a unifying candidate, but her appeals failed to resonate with enough voters and she finished second.

Trump rides to New Hampshire victory on the strength of support from the GOP base, AP VoteCast shows