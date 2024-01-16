Trump wins big at Iowa caucuses, the race for second less decisive

It was a big win Monday tonight at the Iowa Caucuses for former President Donald Trump — even though it was a smaller than expected voter turnout on a record cold night for caucusing with about 110,000 voters.

But it's still an unprecedented margin of victory for Trump, with 51% of the vote.

Republican candidates were bringing the heat in Iowa.

Former President Trump won all but one of Iowa’s 99 counties, following a call-to-action to his supporters to show up no matter what — and they did.

“We're going to put America First. We're going to make America great again. Again, Iowa. We love you,” said Trump.

Trump was the favorite to win Iowa, but all eyes were on the race for second place.

Iowans selected Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as their second choice for the nomination. DeSantis had a lot on the line with big expectations, given his all-in effort in the Hawkeye state.

“We thank you for your effort," said Desantis. "We thank you for your support. You helped us get a ticket punched out of the Hawkeye State.”

Coming into Iowa, former governor Nikki Haley had momentum and she was climbing in the polls.

While Haley came in third, she narrowly won one county — Johnson County, home of the University of Iowa — with a message aimed at those who don’t want to see a Trump – President Biden rematch.

“Do you want more of the same or do you want a new generation of conservative leadership?” she asked her followers.

Haley told supporters she thinks this is now a two-person race between her and Trump. Ron DeSantis will have something to say about that. It’s now a two-person race for second.