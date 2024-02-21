The incumbent is out and now two new people are running for Algoma mayor

ALGOMA (NBC 26) — The votes are in and now we know the two winners who will be on the ballot in April for Algoma’s next mayor. I'm Katlyn Holt and I caught up with those two candidates to see how they are feeling.



Casey Buhr got 184 votes and Steve Lautenbach with 177 votes

Incumbent Virginia Haske will not be moving on the spring election, with 153 votes

The spring election will be on April 2nd.



Both are excited about the win...

We're an aging community and they're trying to retain some of that, yet we still have to grow. So I'm trying," said Lautenbach.

Buhr was excited about the large turnout.

"It's nice to see the public engaged. But yeah, I am glad that the majority chose me, and I look forward to the April election," said Buhr.

