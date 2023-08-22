Watch Now
NewsPoliticalElections

Actions

Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy to stand center stage during GOP debate in Milwaukee, RNC says

Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy will be center stage for the Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee on Aug. 23, according to the Republican National Committee.
august 2023 gop debate candidates
TMJ4
The eight GOP candidates above will appear on stage in this order for the August 23rd, 2023 debate in Milwaukee.
august 2023 gop debate candidates
Posted at 3:04 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 16:04:59-04

MILWAUKEE — Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy will be center stage for the Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee on Aug. 23, according to the Republican National Committee.

Mike Pence and Nikki Haley will be standing in the 3 and 4 positions, while Chris Christie and Tim Scott will be standing in the 5 and 6 positions. Asa Hutchinson and Doug Burgum will finally be standing in the 7 and 8 positions, according to the graphic released by Fox News, which is moderating the debate.

thumbnail_image001.png

According to the Republican National Committee in a statement in June 2023, "qualified candidates will be placed on stage according to polling, with the highest polling candidate in the center."

Donald Trump said he won't attend the GOP debate, saying his polling numbers are strong enough to skip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!