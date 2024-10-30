New Marquette Law School poll shows very tight presidential race in WI

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — With just six days to go until Election Day, a new Marquette Law School poll shows a very tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin.

According to MU's latest and final poll before Election Day, Harris edges Trump head-to-head 50% to 49% among likely voters in Wisconsin, with a margin of error of +/-4.4 percentage points. In a multi-candidate contest, Harris has a two-point lead — 46% to 44% — over Trump. The poll was conducted from Oct. 16 to Oct. 24 among 753 likely voters.

MU says in its previous poll in late September, Harris was up 52% to 48% head-to-head against Trump.

Wisconsin is one of seven swing states that could decide who heads to the White House. The other six are Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada. Both presidential campaigns have spent a great deal of time and money hoping to earn votes in all seven battlegrounds that will likely decide America's next president.

According to NBC News, nearly 1 million people have either mailed in or casted their ballots early in-person. 35% of the votes were from registered Democrats and 23% were from registered Republicans. Nationwide, more than 54 million people have submitted early votes.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.