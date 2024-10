GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz — the Democratic vice presidential nominee — will be campaigning in Green Bay this upcoming Monday, Oct. 14, according to the Harris-Walz campaign.

Walz is scheduled to participate in a political event in Eau Claire in the morning, and then head to Green Bay in the afternoon.

It is unclear where in Green Bay that Walz will be campaigning.

This will be the Walz's fifth visit to the state since becoming Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate.