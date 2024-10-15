Kamala Harris will campaign in Green Bay Thursday, campaign confirms

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Harris-Walz campaign has confirmed via email to NBC 26 that Kamala Harris will be holding a campaign rally in Green Bay this Thursday.

The campaign says the vice president — who is the Democratic presidential nominee — will travel to La Crosse for an event in the afternoon, and then head to Green Bay in the evening.

It is unclear where in Green Bay the vice president will be speaking.

Thursday will be Harris' sixth visit to Wisconsin since launching her presidential bid, according to the campaign.