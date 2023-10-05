Hypothetical Biden-Trump rematch remains close, Marquette survey finds

MILWAUKEE — A hypothetical rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump remains close, according to a Marquette Law School national survey released Thursday.

The pollsters conclude Biden holds a slight edge among likely voters against both Trump and Ron DeSantis, but faces a deficit among registered voters against each.

In the hypothetical presidential race, Trump received 51% and President Joe Biden got 48% among registered voters, while Biden had a 51% advantage over Trump’s 49% among likely voters—those who say they are certain they will vote in the presidential election. The survey found the "difference in advantage shows how the outcome of the election may be determined by the success of respective efforts to mobilize voters over the coming 13 months."

Read the full survey below: