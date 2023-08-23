Watch Now
NewsPoliticalElections

Actions

Check out this sneak peek inside Fiserv Forum ahead of the GOP debate

Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum will be home to the first Republican primary debate Wednesday night and Fox News got a sneak peek inside at what the stage and arena look like.
Posted at 1:09 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 14:09:26-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum will be home to the first Republican primary debate Wednesday night and Fox News got a sneak peek inside at what the stage and arena look like.

The debate, scheduled to start at 8 p.m., will involve eight candidates running for president. Currently, the following candidates plan to attend: Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Doug Burgum, Chris Christie, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The video shows a drone flying through the arena, showing both the atrium and inside the arena.

Watch the video at the top of this article to see the debate setup.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!