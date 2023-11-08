Biden ahead of Trump, trails other GOP candidates in Wisconsin, MU poll finds

MILWAUKEE — According to Marquette University Law School's new poll of Wisconsin registered voters, President Joe Biden is the choice of 50% and former President Donald Trump the choice of 48% of registered voters in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup looking to the November 2024 election for president.

The poll also found Biden trails Republican candidates Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in hypothetical matchups.

According to the MU poll, DeSantis receives 50% to Biden’s 48%, while Haley holds a larger lead, 53% to Biden’s 44%.

The organizers of the poll note these results include initially undecided voters who were then asked to choose one of the candidates.

According to The Associated Press, voters have thrown their support behind abortion rights in races in Ohio, Virginia and elsewhere. And now, Democrats look to springboard off those wins by using the issue to drive turnout and shape next year’s races for the White House, Congress and other elections.

Ohio sent the clearest sign of the issue’s importance more than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court ended the nationwide right to abortion. Voters in the increasingly Republican-leaning state resoundingly approved an amendment to the state constitution on Tuesday to protect access to abortion. Democrats also harnessed the issue in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Republicans struggled to find a message that will resonate with voters, according to the AP.

Read the announcement regarding the MU poll below: