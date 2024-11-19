Zoning hearing for potential new apartment complex in Sturgeon Bay set for Wednesday

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A new apartment complex, could be coming to Sturgeon Bay.



The East Maple Street Lot where the apartment complex has been proposed

Outlines of the project zoning and what it might look like

Sturgeon Bay Community Development Director Martin Olejniczak says this project won't impact the area by the lakefront

Later this week, Sturgeon Bay's Plan Commission will hold a public hearing to take a closer look at the planned development on East Maple Street.

The commission could potentially change the project's zoning classification.

"We use those for special projects that don't quite fit the normal zoning. So there's a public hearing required and the plan commission will make a recommendation to the counsel whether to approve or deny the request" Martin Olejniczak said.

Martin Olejniczak the city's Community Development Director says this is the second time an apartment complex has been proposed at this spot.

The developer is Richard Robinson, of the St.Louis-based First and Main Properties.

His proposal came in July, after a previous developer pulled out of a project at the same location.

"So it sat for a couple years now and basically a different developer same idea one extra unit it's very similar to the last project and that might be why it's been received favorably so far" Olejniczak said.

But some locals - like Patty Mckinnon - say the city should be protecting the area not building on the waterfront.

"I think a lot of us in the community feel that space should be preserved as a community space for all of us to enjoy" Mckinnon said.

Olejniczak says most of the area will remain as public open space.

"Sometimes people get the wrong idea that we're developing that whole area. Most of the area will remain as public open space."

The hearing is on Wednesday at 6pm, you can give testimony in person at the hearing or in writing.