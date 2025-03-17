YMCA considering contingency plans amid potential funding cuts

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — As organizations across the country and state are waiting to see if federal funding cuts will impact them, the Sturgeon Bay YMCA is preparing for what’s next and exploring their options.



The Sturgeon Bay YMCA kitchen where they prepare their food for the program

Volunteers for the food program share their feelings about the program potentially being in jeopardy

Brett Cleveland who oversees the program explains how they're preparing for the potential funding cuts

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The YMCA says their Child and Adult Care Food Program hasn't seen any funding changes yet, but they're preparing for the possibility.

"I think right now we're trying to be mindful of the situation and start thinking about Plan B" Brett Cleveland, who oversees the program said.

The Y wouldn’t disclose how much they receive from the USDA for food, but they did share that a meal costs four dollars and forty-three cents, and they serve between 40 to 70 meals a day, seven days a week.

"To me, it’s very disappointing to hear that programs like this are in jeopardy," volunteer Marcia Kritzler-Egeland said.

Cleveland says that if cuts come, they’d lean on the community, relying on grant organizations, businesses, and donors to secure whatever funds they can to continue maintaining their food program.

"We’ve started to have those conversations as things happen out in Washington or in Madison," Cleveland said.

Marcia Kritzler-Egeland is now a volunteer for the food program.

"It’s so important that our kids are supported in this and they get adequate nutrition," Kritzler-Egeland said.

She says she used to be a teacher and understands just how important programs like these are.

Cleveland expressed some concerns about the USDA cutting funding.

"If I’m being honest, yes, there is a level of concern, and I think for us, it’s forced us to have those conversations internally and make those contingency plans," Cleveland said.

If funding is cut, they will work to connect individuals and families with other resources that meet their nutritional needs.