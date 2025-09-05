Workforce housing project in Sister Bay to support local families

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Door County Housing Partnership says these homes are helping local workers stay in the community both living and working here long-term.

The units, located in Sister Bay, are among the first in a new development aimed at addressing the workforce housing shortage across the county.

"To try and fix this [housing] crisis that we have here," Scott Bader, the Preside of the Door county housing partnership said.

These homes are designed to help keep workers in the area, living and working in the community long-term.

"They want childcare, they want whatever somebody that serves their food, someone at the grocery store, the hardware store. Those people need a place to live," Bader said.

The land for the ten units cost $100,000, funded by a state grant the county received in 2021.

So far, two homes have been built. One family has already moved in, and another unit is under construction.

"Having this opportunity for home ownership is huge for them," Amy Kohnle, Executive Director of United Way of Door county said.

Kohnle says long-term housing for workers in Northern Door County not only supports families but also strengthens the local economy.

"That's where this gives that person, that family, that stability. So they're actually going to be healthier, they're going to be a better worker, and they're going to contribute more to our community," Kohnle said.

To qualify, applicants must either be or plan to become year-round Door County residents, meet income requirements, and be eligible for a mortgage.

"This is a really amazing opportunity to raise my family here, and we're very, very excited," Desirae Chapman, the owner of the new home said.

The Housing Partnership says the family who purchased the home is expected to move in by the end of September.

The homeowner says she's excited to raise her family in the community where she was born and raised.