DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Many people seem uncertain about the status of sanctuary policy, which prompted a closer look. An immigration attorney and local schools help clarify what protections, if any, are in place.



Immigration attorney Luca Fagundes says local institutions are facing challenges as they navigate changing federal policies.

Some schools in Door County have policies addressing ICE interactions.

Like much of the state, Door County is facing confusing policies on immigration rights. President Trump rolled back Biden-era policies intended to keep ICE and Border Patrol out of "safe havens" like churches and schools.

“I don’t expect that these places are safe spaces," Luca Fagundes, an immigration attorney based in Door County, says. “I’ve had people, I’ve had principals in Door County reach out to me that say, ‘You know, if ICE shows up here, you’re the first person I’m going to call."

With Sanctuary Protections in Limbo, Door County Residents Look for Answers

Both Gibraltar and Sturgeon Bay School Districts report that they follow state guidance regarding law enforcement. Sturgeon Bay pointed to information from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction:

"An ICE warrant is not a warrant within the meaning of the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution because an ICE warrant is not supported by a showing of probable cause of a criminal offense and is not issued by a court judge or magistrate. Therefore, a school is not required to comply with an ICE warrant (4th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution)."

And all learners are allowed "to enroll in a public school regardless of citizenship status."

However, Wisconsin law does not specifically provide for any designated sanctuaries such as churches or schools.

According to Fagundes, there are no local ordinances establishing sanctuary protections.

“The best thing that we can do is folks need to be educated and know the rights that they have," he says.

Fagundes advises individuals that unless there’s probable cause for a crime and you're presented with a warrant signed by a judge, don’t open your door to federal agents.

“Right now, the certainty is that there is uncertainty," Fagundes says.

A demonstration is planned for Saturday at Sawyer Park, where protesters will march with these concerns in mind.