Wisconsin DNR teams up with Door County for missing boater search

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The search continues for Billy Salnik, the father who went missing on the bay of Green Bay after taking his children sailing nearly a week ago.

His capsized sailboat and the bodies of his three and five year old kids were found in the water Monday, according to law enforcement. The Door County Sheriff's Office is now partnering with the Department of Natural Resources to search.

Door County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Partick McCarty says investigators are searching south of Chambers Island with plans to continue through the weekend. He says investigators have now reviewed the boat and didn't find any structural damage.

They are also trying to pull GPS data from Billy's phone out of the cloud to help locate him.

A community search is being planned for Sunday morning, beginning in Marinette at 10 a.m. McCarty says any boaters who find something on the water or the shoreline which could relate to Billy's disappearance should call the non-emergency number for the local law enforcement agency or 9-1-1.