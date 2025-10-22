When you can’t call for help: Door county now lets you text in an emergency

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Door County has introduced a new way to reach 9-1-1, through text.

Launched on Wednesday, the new service allows users to send text messages of up to 140 characters to 9-1-1.

"It definitely gives an option for the hearing impaired or somebody who may not be able to speak," Chief Deputy Kyle Vesser, with the Door County Sheriff's Office said.

Vesser says in some situations, texting can be the safer choice, especially when calling could put someone in danger.

"Sometimes during home invasions, robberies, or domestic incidents...it just is safer," Vesser said.

Patty O’Rourke, who shared the Sheriff’s Office announcement online, says this new option meant a lot to her family.

Her husband, Patrick, has trouble speaking clearly, making the text to 9-1-1 service especially helpful for them.

"So we're gonna ask the address, what's your emergency. We're gonna try to get your coordinates," Brenda Bley, Executive Director of the Door County Communications Center said.

Bley says the new service may also benefit residents in areas with limited cell coverage.

"We do have spotty areas where reception's not the best. So when you can't make that phone call, and texting is an option, that's another way through to the center," Bley said.

Texts must be emoji-free, with no slang, abbreviations, or photos; messages should be kept as short as possible.

Officials stress that people should try to call 9-1-1 first, and use the text service only if necessary.