What it could look like for the Door county economy if federal work programs are cut

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Many businesses in Door County depend on work programs like the J-1 visa program. A crackdown on foreign workers could have a major impact on the local economy.



Phil Berndt of Destination Door County explains the resources that the tourism group has for those interested in the J-1 program

Mike McCarthy the owner of Village Green Lodge in Ephraim talks about what would happen if J-1 programs weren't allowed

Phil Berndt talks about how the programs not only help local economy but build relationships in Door County

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Door county cannot exists as it does today without these programs" Local business owner Mike McCarthy said.

It's a nation-wide debate: should the United States allow foreign workers to enter the country and fill job vacancies?

One of the programs being discussed is H-1B program which allows specialty workers to come into the country.

But in Door County there's another visa program J-1 that allows work and study exchanges for students and professors.

Finding employees has become a challenge for Mike McCarthy the owner of the Village Green Lodge in Ephraim.

"In all of Door County and not just the Green Lodge it's very difficult to get staff" McCarthy said.

Phil Berndt, Destination Door County's Director of Partner Services agrees.

"Oh my god, we would shut down. Many of our businesses are not able to function without that extra boost of employees" Berndt said.

So how does J-1 work?

"[It] Invites students from around the world during college years to come to Door County and live and work side by side with Americans and learn more about American culture and we get to learn about their culture" Berndt said.

Not only do the work programs help the local economy but it helps build relationships with neighbors in the Door County community.

"There are quite a few employers who have that life long bond that have gone back to the country of where their students" Berndt said.

Destination Door County says they're expecting the number of J-1students to reach around 500 students for the summer months.