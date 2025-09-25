"What are we gonna do with this lighthouse?" Door County couple brings new life to historic lighthouse

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Standing bright red against the shore, this piece of local history has stood since the late 1800s. On Thursday, the couple who now own the lighthouse shared their exciting plans to one day open it to the public.

Buying a lighthouse isn't an everyday opportunity, but for Jeff and Donna Feuerstein, that once-in-a-lifetime chance came knocking.

"I said, ‘Hey, Gordon [Kris, the previous owner, is] ready to sell. What do you think?’ [Donna] says, ‘I think we have to," Jeff Feuerstein said.

Only a quarter mile from their home, they bought the Sturgeon Bay Ship Canal North Pierhead Light two years ago.

"When it finally came to fruition, I was really scared, because it's like, what are we gonna do with this lighthouse?" Donna Feuerstein said.

They didn’t receive the keys until last December, after securing a lease with the Army Corps of Engineers, which owns the pier.

Now, they plan to share the lighthouse with the public, offering tours.

"Lambeau Field’s got the best seats in the house in the end zone there with the cooler, well, there’s no better place to be. The best seats in the house for anything like that. I’ve seen the [USS] Cobia come in, the big ships, it’s like right here," Jeff said.

They’re also considering an Airbnb option once renovations are complete and the catwalk is made safe for visitors.

"So, for a short stay for somebody, I think like an overnight or a couple hours, a photoshoot, something where people would be able to be out here and be in the lighthouse," Donna said.

The Feuersteins say the Coast Guard still uses the light for navigation, turning it on at dusk, but visitors will still be able to explore the light room.

They plan to open the lighthouse to the public by spring or summer of 2026.