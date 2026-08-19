"We're balancing the ask of the taxpayers:" Southern Door District approves new referendum for November ballot

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — If at more than 50% of people say "yes," the referendum would allow the Southern Door School District to exceed its state-imposed revenue limit by $2.05 million annually for three years, $1.10 million less than the proposed referendum in April.

"We're balancing the ask of the taxpayers vs. the needs of the district," Southern Door superintendent Kevin Krutzik said.

Before the last referendum expired in June, the district made a series of spending cuts to balance the budget for the 2026-27 school year.

WATCH MIHIR SINHASAN'S FULL STORY:

Southern Door District approves new referendum for November ballot

Those included laying off 13 employees, reducing high school course offerings, freezing pay for all employees and changing employee benefit plans.

Krutzik told me the referendum approved on Monday night would help multiple departments if passed in November.

"Technical education, family consumer science," he said. "Art, where we had three art teachers. Now we're down to two teachers. To provide the best experience for our students, we need the staffing to do that."

Several neighbors I spoke to were not in support of the referendum, saying it would increase tax dollars. A mother of current Southern Door students told me she was uncertain on its impact, saying that increased spending could still lead to cuts in certain programs. None of them would go on camera for an interview.

Nonetheless, Krutzik said that he had positive interactions with the community, especially since decreasing their original request.

NBC 26 will stay with this story ahead of the election on Nov. 3.