Welding rodeo sparks the next generation of welders

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — When you think of a rodeo, welding probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. On Thursday, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College held its second annual 'Welding Rodeo,' a hands-on event designed to highlight the growing demand for welders across the region.

The event first launched last year as a creative way to spark interest in the trades and address the skilled worker shortage.

"There’s a shortage of welders nationally and right here in Northeastern Wisconsin, so this is a great opportunity to raise awareness," Jim Draeger, NWTC’s Dean of Corporate Training and Economic Development, said.

Draeger says welding plays a major role in local industries, especially in a manufacturing-heavy state like Wisconsin.

"Northeastern Wisconsin, Wisconsin in general is a manufacturing state. Welding underscores all the manufacturing we do, from shipyards to local manufacturing shops," Draeger said.

About eight teams along with several individual welders took part in Thursday’s rodeo, creating metal sculptures throughout the day

"Welding you get dirty, but it's fun. You meet a lot of good people. It's a fun job," Paul Falkenberg, a welder at the event, said.

Paul Falkenberg has been welding for more than 30 years.

At this year’s rodeo, he worked alongside local artists, manufacturing employees and even high school students from Green Bay.

"They got a good head start. That’s where I started, well, I did a little when I was 14. Then in 11th and 12th grade, I took welding classes in high school," Falkenberg, said.

He says it was exciting to see the next generation getting involved.

"To the kids that are wanting to get into it, I just say keep pulling that trigger, keep burning that rod," Falkenberg, said.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, skilled welding jobs in Wisconsin are expected to grow by about nine percent over the next seven years with around 2,000 openings each year.

And the money raised from the sculpture auction at the Welding Rodeo will help fund welding scholarships for NWTC students.