“We just wanted to get the word out early enough”: Postmark changes could affect your property tax deadline

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A recent shift in how the U.S. Postal Service handles postmarks is changing the way property tax payments are processed by mail.

Door County’s treasurer is warning residents that the policy could affect whether their payments are considered on time.

Earlier this year, the USPS stopped postmarking envelopes at local post offices. Now, mail is postmarked only when it reaches a regional sorting facility.

“We just wanted to get the word out early enough," Ryan Schley, the Door County Treasurer, said.

He says that even if you drop off your property tax payment at the post office on January 31, it could still be considered late by a day or two.

What does this mean for people who usually mail their property tax payment at the last minute?

"If they wait until the last date to send it, chances are it could not have a postmark, which would cause it to be late and could have substantial consequences and late fees," Schley said.

To avoid penalties, including a delinquent tax bill, he advises paying a few days early or using an online e-check, which avoids debit and credit card fees.

“Everybody does it a little differently. Some are coming in to pay already today," Schley said.

The county treasurer advises that mailed property tax payments be in your mailbox by January 25.

In-person payments must be dropped off at the Door County Government Center by January 31.