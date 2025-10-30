DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A small business is stepping up to help communities recover from Hurricane Melissa. At Door County Candle, every penny of profit from their newly launched Jamaica Candle goes directly to relief efforts.

The candle, which hit shelves on Wednesday, combines a tropical passion fruit scent with a mission to make a real difference for those left to pick up the pieces.

We spoke with Door County Candle to learn more about their hurricane relief candle. Watch below:

"We drove up just for the Candle," Door County Candle launches candle to support hurricane relief

"We were just watching the news and reading the stories, and it was just so absolutely devastating, and we knew that we wanted to jump in and help," Door County Candle Company owner, Christiana Trapani, said.

That’s when the candle, with its tropical passion fruit scent, was born. Trapani says it’s part of their ‘Candles Creating Change’ program.

"Candles Creating Change is how we try to respond to natural disasters. We wish we could respond to everything, but we do our best to respond to as many as we can," Trapani said.

The candle was made to support relief efforts for communities hit by Hurricane Melissa.

"I had someone tell me that they’re from Jamaica and they spent a summer here, and they’re so grateful for this candle," Trapani said.

Pat Knuth and his wife, Amy, came up to Door County Candle, all the way from De Pere.

"We drove up just for the Jamaica Candle," Pat Knuth, said.

After hearing about the fundraiser, they headed north on Thursday to get the candle.

"We’ve been there multiple times and have friends there, so it just felt like we had to do it," Knuth said.

The Knuths say that getting the Jamaica Candle is their way of supporting a community that means a great deal to them.

"I mean, we wanted to do what we could, so this is just a start, I hope," Knuth said.

By Thursday afternoon, sales had already raised more than $1,000. Trapani says she isn’t stopping there; she hopes to raise $5,000 or more to support those affected by Hurricane Melissa.

Door County Candle says the Jamaica Candle will be available as long as people keep supporting it.