Warm weather in Sturgeon Bay breaks previous record high temperature

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — It's the end of October and we're seeing a record-breaking high temperature in Sturgeon Bay.



Sturgeon Bay's high temperature broke an 87-year record.

Kathy Gardner of Chicago visited Sturgeon Bay expecting fall weather but instead saw summer-like weather.

Megan Lundahl, owner of The Pearl of Door County says that the warmer weather is good for business.

Some residents and visitors in the area took advantage of the unexpected warmth.

Mike Mastrangelo lives in Sturgeon Bay and says he and his wife set aside their tasks on Tuesday to enjoy the weather.

"We have a lot of work to do at the house but it can all wait when we have nice days like today," Mastrangelo said.

He says the weather has been so nice he hasn't had to change into his fall wardrobe.

"I haven't put a pair of long pants on in like six months and they're not coming out yet."

Some vacationing in Sturgeon Bay were also surprised to encounter the warmer weather.

Kathy Gardner was visiting Sturgeon Bay from Chicago for the first time and says she packed for fall weather.

"So, I was expecting it to be much colder. I'm up here from Chicago and I thought it was gonna be cold so I brought nothing but cold-weather clothes. So I'm wearing the lightest weight clothing I brought and it's still too heavy" Gardner said.

For local businesses, the sun brings customers in.

Megan Lundahl owns the art gallery the Pearl of Door County and says that this weather in October is great.

"This weather is absolutely incredible for business. We're really getting like another lease on summer, there's so much foot traffic" Lundahl said.

The warm weather will hang around but, according to NBC 26 weather experts, as we get closer to Halloween it is expected to get much cooler.