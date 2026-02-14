Warm weather could put a twist on Fire and Ice festival

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — This weekend, Sturgeon Bay comes alive with one of its biggest winter events, the Fire and Ice Festival. The annual celebration draws visitors downtown for a cozy mix of hot chocolate, igloos, and stunning ice sculptures that transform the streets into a winter wonderland.

However, this year’s warmer temperatures could challenge the ice artwork, as milder conditions over the next few days may cause some sculptures to sag or lose their shape before the weekend concludes.

"You really want the weather to be overcast and in the mid-20s," Jeff Olson, ice artist said.

Outside Bayshore Outfitters, Olson was already working on his first piece for the festival.

He says he has carved in similar warm, sunny conditions before, and the weather can transform the sculptures quickly.

"We carved a block of ice in the morning. When I went back to look at it, the ice had candled. In other words, it looked like rods of ice; it had melted," Olson said.

Jeff says sculptures placed in the shade, such as those in front of businesses like The Gnoshery, should hold up, while those in direct sunlight may not last.

"Everything that will be on the west side of the avenues, no matter where it is, is going to have a lot of problems with the ice melting," Olson said.

Pat Fuge, owner of The Gnoshery, says his business has participated in the Fire and Ice Festival for the past four years and has seen firsthand how quickly the weather can take a toll on the sculptures.

"You know, once it gets above 35 degrees or so, or we get any rain, they don't last very long," Pat Fuge, said.

Located on the South side of Third Avenue, The Gnoshery benefits from the shade, which Fuge says helps protect the sculptures.

"We're going to share our love for the guys over there and watch your stuff melt a little bit faster than ours," Fuge said.

Both the artist and local businesses are keeping a close eye on the weather, since the ice sculptures play a central role in the festival and they hope the creations will last at least until Sunday.