UPDATE: Door County deputies identify victim in Highway County-M house fire

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Door County Sheriff's Office has identified 27-year-old Lance N Lecloux from Sturgeon Bay as the victim of a deadly house fire Wednesday morning.



What was left of the house in Nasewaupee after the fire tore through Wednesday morning

Nasewaupee Fire Chief Jacob Schartner explains this might be the biggest structure fire this year in Door county

Statement from the Door County Sheriff's Office, after the fire in Nasewaupee

From the road you can see extensive damage along the north side of the home and the front as well.

Nasewaupee Fire Chief Jacob Schartner says the fire burned for several hours early Wednesday morning. Along Highway County-M just north of Hainesville road.

"To my knowledge this is the first structure fire this bad" Schartner said.

He believes this has been the worst structure fire in all of door county for the year.

According to the Door County Sheriff's Office, the house was fully engulfed when first responders arrived.

"We got it... It was completely put out by 10 to 5 this morning" Schartner said.

The sheriff's office says one person living in the home was able to get out but a second person inside the home was later pronounced dead.

Five area fire departments came out to assist. The state Fire Marshall was assisting in the investigation and haven't released a what caused the fire.

"We appreciate their help, and it was a big help for them to come back" Schartner said.

We spoke with many neighbors who described those who lived in the house as kind and helpful.

We'll continue to keep you updated as we learn about about the investigation from the sheriff and fire investigators.

Friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe page for the family during this time.